JoJo Siwa Shocks Fans with New Mullet Look in TikTok Video

JoJo Siwa has the internet talking...and once again it has to do with her hair.

The 19-year-old debuted a new mullet look in a TikTok video she shared on Monday and it's fair to say it sent shockwaves.

Siwa swung her hair over her shoulders (she did not say whether they were extensions or a wig) in the short video while lip syncing a popular sound that referred to being a "mullet daddy" while wearing an orange fringe vest.

She captioned the video, "It's giving….🤠🤠🤠."

Fans took to the comments and said that the "Dance Moms" star’s new bold look made her resemble Billy Ray Cyrus or Joe Exotic from Netflix's hit docuseries "Tiger King." Some users began to refer to the singer as "JoJo Dirt."

Siwa has not confirmed whether or not the mullet will be a permanent part of her look going forward.

Back in April, the "Boomerang" artist departed from her iconic side ponytail and debuted her pixie cut on Instagram. She posted a selfie of herself in a car with the caption, "HAPPPPPY."

"So I just got my hair cut yesterday," Siwa told fans in an Instagram Story at the time. "And I went for a down and curly moment. But today, I went for an up and back moment, and I don't know, the picture that I posted was from yesterday when it was down and kind of curled …"