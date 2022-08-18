North West Insists Kim Kardashian Delete Video of Her Singing in the Car

Instagram

"Mom, mom please delete that! Mom!"

All moms embarrass their kids at some point -- including Kim Kardashian.

In a video posted to Instagram, the SKIMS mogul shared a clip of her singing along to Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor" with her daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick.

In the hilarious interaction, Kim can be seen mouthing the words to the Grammy Award winner's hit single while wearing a devil filter. "Sing it girls!" Kim says as North begins to sing her heart out.

When she realizes just how much Kardashian caught on video North switches her tune. "Mom!" she exclaims. "Mom, mom please delete that! Mom!"

Some eagle-eyed viewers were concerned Kim was driving during the video, with one writing: "Don't drive and snap folks."

However, most fans on Instagram were simply taken with the sweetness and relatability of the interaction captured in the short clip.

The KKW Beauty founder shares North with her ex-husband Kanye West in addition to Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Kardashian filed for divorce back in February 2021 and was romantically linked to "SNL" star Pete Davidson shortly after her hosting stint on the variety show.

However, last week E!News reported that Kardashian and Davidson’s nine month whirlwind relationship had come to an end.

Insiders told the outlet that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, made the decision to call off their romance and just be friends. Sources also said the two have "a lot of love and respect for each other," but their jam-packed schedules and often being apart from one another "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

As reported by TMZ back in June, Pete has been filming the movie "Wizards!" in Australia, and Kim even visited him last month. Meanwhile, Kim has been balancing work and motherhood duties as she's often traveling while also raising her four kids.