Kelsea Ballerini Files For Divorce From Morgan Evans After Five Years of Marriage

Getty

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are calling it quits after five years of marriage. The 28-year-old "Miss Me More" singer took to her Instagram Story Monday morning to confirm the news.

"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," she began. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

Ballerini explained that her "difficult decision" to file for divorce was "the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

"With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can," she concluded. PEOPLE was the first to report the news.

Ballerini and Evans met back in March 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in Australia. On Christmas Day, the country stars got engaged, before they married a year and a half later in a private ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him," she shared the news of their engagement on Instagram at the time. "Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HeCalledDibs."