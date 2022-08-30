CODA's Eugenio Derbez to Undergo 'Very Complicated' Surgery Following Accident

Getty

"The recovery process will be long and difficult"

Eugenio Derbez has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

The actor's wife Alessandra Rosaldo took to Instagram on Monday to share that Derbez had to undergo a "very complicated" surgery after suffering an accident days ago.

Though Rosaldo did not provide additional details about the accident, the 50-year-old soap opera star shared that the "CODA" star was in "fine" condition -- but his injuries were "delicate."

"He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health," she wrote in a letter posted to both of their respective social media accounts.

"The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies," Rosaldo continued.

The "Sentidos Opuestos" singer noted that it was important to their family to share news about Derbez's condition at their own discretion, and shared they would be taking time as necessary to focus on his health.

"I have some work commitments to fulfill that I cannot cancel, but I ask you all with much love, that whatever you want to know about this topic, allow me to communicate it through my social networks," she wrote. "Eugenio will be recovering and maybe for a while he will be away from his social networks and the media."

"Thank you for always being close to us," Rosaldo concluded. "I know that with the good energy that you all will be sending us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very soon."