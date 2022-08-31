Rachel Bilson Clarifies Comments She Made About Bill Hader Split

Getty

The actress previously described the split as being "harder than childbirth."

Rachel Bilson is setting the record straight about comments she made about her breakup with ex-boyfriend Bill Hader.

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of "Call Her Daddy," the actress clarified remarks she made about her 2020 split from Hader, in which she said the pain from the breakup was "harder than childbirth."

On a June 13 episode of her "Broad Ideas" podcast, "The O.C" alum, 41, confirmed her 2020 romance with Hader, 44, while speaking to Aubrey Plaza.

However, during a chat with Mandy Moore the week prior, Bilson didn't mention Hader by name, but said she went through a "really hard breakup and it was during the pandemic."

"I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it. It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠, harder than childbirth," she told Moore, later adding that the split "hurt like a motherf---er" at the time.

In her new appearance on "Call Her Daddy," Bilson addressed her previous comments, specifically what she meant by comparing the aftermath of the breakup to giving birth.

The "Hart of Dixie" star said she "didn't actually say that "the split was "worse than childbirth."

"I'm happy you brought that up," Bilson told host Alex Cooper. "I said, okay, obviously, he and I, we're not still together, so we broke up. But it was during a time where you could not leave your house. You had to sit in whatever it was that you were going through.

"I had to deal with this. I had to deal with being alone and taking care of my kid and everything else," continued Bilson, who shares 7-year-old daughter Briar with ex Hayden Christensen.

"Being isolated and not being able to connect with any humans, not being able to help myself. I got into a depression, all of these things. That time having to be forced to face all of your s--- I said was harder than childbirth," she added. "Is anything more painful? F--- no. Maybe kidney stones, which definitely is a close second."

"No, I didn't say that."

Ultimately, Bilson said it was just a "hard time" and she was dealing with "so many things."

"All breakups are hard especially when you are in something that you're really into," she explained. "Things happen, and f---ing, things change, and there was a pandemic. There [were] so many things going on. Yeah, so it was a hard time."

Bilson and Hader first sparked romance rumors in November 2019, before they debuted as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes the following month. They called it quits in July 2020.

On an episode of "Broad Ideas" earlier this month, Bilson was asked by her co-host Olivia Allen what she missed most about Hader, to which she blurted out in reply, "His big d---!"