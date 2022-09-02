Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Out Howard Stern for Betting Against Freddie Prinze Jr. Marriage 20 Years Ago

Getty

"@SternShow, I think you owe us," SMG wrote after the shock jock bet $1 Million their marriage wouldn't last 10 years back in 2001

Watch out Howard Stern, Buffy The Vampire Slayer has a bone to pick with you!

Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate her 20 year wedding anniversary to Freddie Prinze Jr. (see below). But she could't help but throw a jab at a naysayer...who two decades before predicted they wouldn't last more than 10 years.

Sharing a screenshot of her husband's decades-old interview with Stern she wrote on her IG Story "@Sternshow, what do you think?"

In 2001 Stern grilled Freddie, asking, "So, you will marry Sarah Michelle Gellar even though you know it won't last?"

The shock jock then noted that Prinze would "be a completely different man" in a decade, to which the heartthrob noted that SMG would be a completely different woman as well "but that’s alright."

He bet the actor one million dollars the marriage wouldn't last.

Stern then insisted that Prinze would "hunt me down and go, 'Howard, I owe you money.'"

On Thursday, Gellar wrote, "@SternShow, I think you owe us."

Prinze reshared her post on his IG Story, writing "She will not forget."

Freddie and SMG met while shooting the classic teen movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 1997. They began a relationship in 2000 and were engaged one year later.