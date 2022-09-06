Jason Momoa Shaves His Head to Raise Awareness for Single-Use Plastic Waste in Oceans

Getty

"I've never even felt the wind right there!"

Jason Momoa is taking a stance against single-use plastics.

In a video shared to Instagram, the 43-year-old "Aquaman" star partially shaved his iconic shoulder-length hair to raise awareness for plastic-ware and how it finds its way into the ocean.

"Aloha, everyone," he said in the clip, "Hand me those braids."

Holding two braids of his freshly chopped hair, the "Game of Thrones" alum explained why he was going for the side-shave look.

"Shavin' off the hair… doing it for…" Momoa said before he touched the side of his head and groaned. "I've never even felt the wind right there!"

"Doing it for single-use plastics," he continued. "I'm tired of using plastic bottles, we gotta stop, plastic forks, all that s---, goes into our land, goes into our ocean."

While back in his native home of Hawaii, Momoa shared that he’s seen bits of single-use plastic waste floating in the ocean. He pleaded, "I'm here in Hawaii right now, and just seeing things in our ocean, it's just so sad. Please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your lives. Help me, plastic bottles are ridiculous… we're going to keep going — oh, man. Love you guys. Aloha."

The "Dune" star captioned the video, "heres to new beginnings let's spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags ,packaging, utensils all of it. let's aloha our 'āina together aloha j. @mananalu.water," he referenced his aluminum water brand.

This isn't the first time the actor shaved his hair to combat single-use plastics. Back in 2019, Momoa shaved his beard for the first time in 12 years in order to promote aluminum recycling.

"Goodbye Drogo. Bye Arthur Curry," Momoa said referencing two of the iconic characters he's portrayed with trademark facial hair in a YouTube video.

"I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet," He said as he began shaving his cheeks.