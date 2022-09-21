Why Margot Robbie Was 'Mortified' By the Attention 'Barbie' Shoot Generated

Backgrid

The now-infamous photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rocking neon costumes on the set of "Barbie" in Venice Beach threw the internet into a frenzy, but Robbie says she wasn't a fan of the attention the shoot generated.

While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" earlier this week, the actress shared her thoughts on the paparazzi set photos as well the droves of fans who came out to the set.

"I can't tell you how mortified we were, by the way," Robbie, 32, told Fallon, who shared a photo from the set to his audience. "We look like laughing and having fun, but [we’re] dying on the inside. Dying."

"I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life,'" she added with a laugh.

The Oscar nominee said she didn't expect the photos to go as viral as they did and just assumed that she and Gosling would have attracted a "little bit of attention."

"I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A," Robbie explained. "I knew once you were doing exteriors, you're gonna get papped. There's probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits."

“So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did," she added. "It was, like, mad. It was, like, hundreds of people watching all the time."

Alongside Robbie's Barbie and Gosling's Ken, the A-list supporting cast of the film includes Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Scott Evans, Alexandra Ship, Michael Cera, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef and Emerald Fennell.

In addition to directing the film, Gerwig also co-wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach. Robbie also is a producer on the project through her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

While Warner Bros. has yet to reveal plot details, there have been rumors that the film will feature several iterations of Barbies and Kens.

Mackey appeared to confirm this during an interview with "Empire" back in May.

"Right in the beginning, we had a sleepover for the Barbies, which would involve playing games with Scott [Evans] and Ncuti [Gatwa]," the actress told the magazine. "I don't play games usually, because I get so competitive and angry. But Scott and I were top of the game."