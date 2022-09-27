Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Her 50th Birthday With a Nude Photoshoot Covered in Gold Body Paint

Getty

"It's more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun," she said of the naked shoot.

Gwyneth Paltrow is stripping down to her birthday suit to celebrate her 50th trip around the sun!

The wellness mogul posed nude wearing nothing but gold body paint in honor of the milestone in photos shared to the goop site on Tuesday.

"All I know is that they're painting me gold and that I have to be naked," Paltrow shared. "I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I'm experiencing. It's more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun."

The "Iron Man" star may not have been dressed in actual garments but shared the various goop branded products she used to bring the vision to life.

Though she may now be 50, Gwyneth says it's unclear if this will be her last nude photoshoot.

"I think aging is actually a beautiful thing. We just need to open our perceptions," she explained. "As you become more yourself, in integrity, your life really opens up."

In a candid blog post shared to the site, the goop founder began her birthday celebrations early last week by reflecting on turning a milestone age and not only acknowledging she’s "hurt people," but also apologizing for her past mistakes.

With moving into a "new territory" of her life, Paltrow noted that doing that "requires owning my mistakes and finds me prostrate, praying I have learned from them all."

"Accomplishments (or things I did), though known and quantifiable, feel part of this linear past, less relevant. My errors, which live in the shadows, slippery and dark, are harder to define," she confessed. "Not because I don't know what they are, but because we keep them hidden, out of the logbooks."

Though she’s apologetic towards people she's unintentionally hurt, Paltrow says she wouldn't change her series of events as "every one of those sleepless hours that came from one of these transgressions against myself or others has led to something. Something meaningful, I hope. If nothing else, they have led me to a path of questioning."

Gwyneth began her sign off to her fans by listing the ways she would like to spend the rest of her days on Earth.

"I would like to slow down. I would like to retreat a little bit. I would like to make my circle smaller. I would like to cook dinner more. I would like to see misunderstandings become understandings. I would like to continue to open the deepest part of myself to my husband, even though it scares me. I would like to sing more, even if it’s just in the shower. I would like to tell anyone that had a negative experience with me that I am sorry."