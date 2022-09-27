Hailey Bieber Addresses Selena Gomez Romantic Crossover with Justin Bieber Rumors: 'There's a Truth'

Getty

"I've literally never talked about this ever"

Hailey Bieber is coming out for "one time and one time only" to discuss the controversy surrounding her husband Justin Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez.

The 25-year-old will appear on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast later this week -- and in a preview clip posted to Instagram the model makes it clear she is here to tell "the truth."

The caption for the video alone would be enough for most fans to tune in: "For the first time ever, @haileybieber opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband's ex. Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only…"

But even juicier is how host Alex Cooper dives fearlessly straight into the toughest rumors surrounding the three celebrities.

"Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Selena]?" Cooper asks in the clip.

"This is so crazy," Hailey replies. "I've literally never talked about this ever."

"A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from 'Oh, you stole him,'" Hailey continues, clearly frustrated. "It's about people knowing the truth. Because there is a truth."

While it is true that Hailey has never directly addressed the drama there have been moments where she's shown how hard all of it has been on her.

In April a TikTok video of Hailey lip-synching to Justin's 2009 song "One Time" kicked up a storm of backlash with many stans pointing out that the song was written for Selena.

Less than two weeks after her lip-synch video, Hailey again took to the platform with a simple message, strong yet vaguely delivered. "This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post," Hailey captioned the clip.

"Leave me alone at this point," an exasperated looking Hailey said into the camera. "I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please."

She went on to say, "Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please." It's the "enough time has passed" that suggests most pointedly that she was referring to all the Selena comments she still gets.

After dating Selena off and on from 2011 to 2015, Justin and Hailey dated briefly that same year. He then reconnected with Selena briefly in 2017. That lasted until May 2018. Two months later, Justin proposed to Hailey and they wound up married two months after that.

Meanwhile, the podcast comes after a trailer dropped last week for Selena's new Apple+ documentary "My Mind and Me" -- leading some fans to question the timing.

"My Mind and Me. We don't get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe," Selena captioned an IG post of the trailer. "But I wouldn't change my life."

"After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness," Apple+ TV says. "This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

The documentary comes out on the streamer November 4.