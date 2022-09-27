Mila Kunis Reveals How She and Ashton Kutcher Powered Through His Autoimmune Health Scare

Getty

"I don't think you have time to sit down and talk, you kinda just power through"

For Mila Kunis, the way she handled her husband Ashton Kutcher's autoimmune disease was not just out of love and support but out of necessity.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 39-year-old opened up about how she and her family navigated Kutcher's bout with a rare form of vasculitis that affected his equilibrium and left him with temporary blindness and deafness.

"I don't think you have time to sit down and talk, you kinda just power through," Kunis explained. "You go and deal with whatever health issue comes your way, but you still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life. And I think that we are so fortunate to have one another, but as far as sitting there and incessantly talking about things, no. You gotta do."

Kutcher first opened up about his health scare while appearing on an episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge" back in August.

The “Black Swan” actress gave more clarity on Kutcher's timeline of when he started feeling symptoms of his diagnosis. Kunis explained the 44-year-old has since recovered from the illness that happened three years ago in 2019.

During his appearance on the survivalist show, the "Two and a Half Men" star got candid about his recovery and shared that his sight and hearing took "a year to build it all back up."

"You don't really appreciate it until it's gone," he confessed. "Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again. I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again. I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again.'"

"The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life's supposed to get fun, you start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them," Kutcher added.

After he started making headlines with his health battle reveal, Kutcher took to Twitter to clarify a few things about his illness.

"Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up)," he tweeted out. "I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after."