Surveillance Video Shows Debbie Collier Buying Items She Was Later Found Dead With, Police Investigating Homicide

In addition to sending $2,300 to her daughter with a cryptic message, Collier bought a tarp, poncho, and torch lighter before her naked body was found in the woods

One day before Debbie Collier's body was found naked and partially burned in the woods surveillance footage from a Family Dollar store 13 miles away captured the mother shopping for items later found at the crime scene.

Collier, 59, was found in the woods on September 11 in Habersham County, Georgia. She was seen in the surveillance footage on September 10 at 2:55 PM entering the store. In total the victim shopped for 14 minutes.

"In the video, the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything," Habersham County Sheriff Deputies said of the footage. "All video footage obtained from the store and surrounding businesses reflect that the victim was alone in the van at the time she visited the store."

Items she bought included a tarp, rain poncho, refillable torch lighter, paper towels, and a tote bag. Collier's naked body was discovered with burns on her abdomen and a blue tarp was nearby, one of her hands was still gripping the trunk of a small tree. Police say the tote bag was also at the crime scene.

Police say the footage from the dollar store narrows down the window of Collier's time of death to 3:09 PM Saturday to 12:44 PM Sunday.

As we previously reported, police are handling the case as a homicide.

Collier's van was found off a highway in Habersham County on September 11 after Sirius XM pinged the vehicle. This was one day after Collier texted her daughter, Amanda Bearden, "They are not going to let me go ... there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door" and sent her around $2,300 via Venmo. Collier was last seen leaving her home on September 9th.

The vehicle was unlocked and empty and a search of the woods around the highway began. After officers found "what appeared to be the remains of a fire," they then discovered a "partially burnt" tarp, before discovering Collier's body.

On the scene, Collier's daughter told authorities her mother did not have a history of mental health issues or suicidal tendencies.