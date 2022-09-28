Lizzo Plays 200-Year-Old Flute That Belonged to President James Madison

Twitter

"B--ch I just twerked and played James Madison's crystal flute from the 1800s!"

Lizzo is making history in more ways than one!

While on the Washington, D.C. stop on her "The Special Tour," the "About Damn Time" singer played former President James Madison’s crystal flute on Tuesday night.

The Emmy Award winner and classically trained flutist took a break from her setlist to play the priceless instrument loaned to her by the Library of Congress to an area full of fans.

The flute may have been one of the few items First Lady Dolly Madison saved after British troops set fire to the original White House structure back in 1814.

Lizzo shared a video of the momentous occasion to Instagram.

"YEAH IM DOUBLE POSTING," she referred to a previous post she made on Twitter and gushed. "BUT IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL CRYSTAL FLUTE ITS LITERALLY AN HEIRLOOM— LIKE… AS A FLUTE PLAYER THIS IS ICONIC AND I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT."

In the short clip, the three-time Grammy Award winner could be seen carefully receiving the crystal flute from a Library of Congress representative before gingerly walking over to the mic.

"B--ch, I'm scared," Lizzo admitted before putting her fingers over the tone holes on the instrument. "It's crystal, it's like playing out of a wine glass so be patient."

The "Truth Hurts" artist tested the waters with a low starter note before playing a simple riff and twerking to the melody.

IM COMING CARLA! AND IM PLAYIN THAT CRYSTAL FLUTE!!!!! https://t.co/aPcIthlqeo — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 24, 2022 @lizzo

"B--ch I just twerked and played James Madison's crystal flute from the 1800s!" she screamed excitedly. "We just made history tonight! Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history."

She enthused, "History is freaking cool you guys!"

Madison's crystal flute is one flute in the Library of Congress' collection of 1,800 -- the largest collection in the world.

Carla Hayden, the first woman and African American to hold the title of librarian of Congress, invited Lizzo "to come see [the flute] and even play a couple when you are in D.C. next week" in a tweet that showcased a few of the Library's flutes last Friday.

"Like your song they are 'Good as hell,'" she added with a coy winking emoji.