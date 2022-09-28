Shania Twain Recalls Dinner With Oprah Winfrey That 'Went Sour': 'There Was No Room for Debate'

Getty

"She is quite religious"

Shania Twain’s learned her lesson when it comes to appropriate topics for dinner conversation!

During an appearance on the Table Manners podcast, the 57-year-old singer recalled a lighthearted dinner turned awkward with Oprah Winfrey once they broached the subject of religion.

Though Shania is fuzzy about when the get-together took place, she said the two had gone to dinner sometime in the '90s.

"I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah Winfrey," she shared. "She's such a smart lady."

"It was great to just sit and have real talks, but as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour. So, I said, 'Let's stop talking about religion!'" Twain explained. "She is quite religious."

While the two have since collaborated numerous times, they appear to have different views on religion.

Shania admitted that she doesn’t consider herself a religious individual, "I'm not religious in the sense that I'm dedicated to a religion. I'm much more of a spiritual person," she said. "I would say I'm a seeker."

"Everyone always says, 'Never talk about politics or religion,'" she noted.

While the five-time Grammy Award winner was open to having an honest conversation about their different religious views, Twain said, "It just wasn't debatable."