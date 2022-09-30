Here's What Louis Tomlinson Has to Say About His Relationship With Zayn Malik

Getty

"I don't know if I'm mature enough now"

Louis Tomlinson is getting candid about his relationship with his former bandmate Zayn Malik.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of "The Zach Sang Show," the 30-year-old singer commented on his relationship with Malik and where the two stand.

"You'd have to ask him," he shrugged to host Zach Sang. "I could be wrong, but I believe I said, when you asked me a similar question [last time]... I believe I said I don't think I'm mature enough to get over what's frustrated me in that relationship."

Though Tomlinson is unsure if he's grown enough to change his mind completely, he confessed he is a lot closer to putting water under the bridge.

"I don't know if I'm mature enough now, but I'm definitely closer to being over all that," he said.

"There's been numerous times over the last couple of years where I've thought about him and hoped he's alright," the "Bigger Than Me" artist revealed.

He also shared that he's "tried to get in touch" with the "Pillow Talk" singer over the years, "But it's hard," he said. "I definitely wish him well."

The former 1D member also gave his two cents on the One Direction covers Malik has been posting as of late when Sang pointed out that Tomlinson had liked them on social media.

Louis admitted that Zayn is "a different caliber in terms of singers, I will say that. I wasn't just liking it for the sake of liking it. It was a nice feeling 'cause in the past he's said what he's said about the band, and I understand some of what he was saying."

"For me, in those videos, it showed he was reflecting. It showed he was thinking about those times. Of course, at the same time, showing off his incredible voice," he noted.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He admitted, "That's why it made me feel good 'cause it was like, 'Ah maybe you're thinking about good times in the band.'"

On the other hand, 1D member Liam Payne had different things to say about his own relationship with Zayn while appearing on the "Impaulsive" podcast with Logan Paul.

"There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side," Liam stated. "If I had had to go through what he went through—with his growth and whatever else... My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense."