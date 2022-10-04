Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Plays With Tampons Mistaking Them For Cat Toys

TikTok

"Who am I to steal her joy?"

Serena Williams knows that kids will be kids!

The tennis legend took to TikTok to share a hilarious parenting moment when her 5-year-old daughter Olympia confused a tampon for a cat toy.

In the short clip Olympia was seen grabbing the menstrual hygiene product from her mother's bathroom in search of a fun new toy for their family cat Karma.

"What is that?" Serena asked to which Olympia replied matter-of-factly, "a cat toy for Karma."

The 41-year-old retired pro-athlete then double checked with her little one and confirmed that the tampon was "a cat toy for our cat" and Olympia fervently confirmed it was for their furry family member.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The TikTok then cut to a shot of the 5-year-old grabbing another tampon and Serena asking her "are those some more cat toys?" The curious child proudly showed off the first tampon she spread apart to resemble the shape of a mouse-like toy.

When Olympia began reaching for another one, Williams quickly stopped her and said, "let's not play with any more of those" as her daughter promised she would only use one more.

With her head in her hand, Serena looked knowingly to the camera as she showcased her child's silly antics and captioned the video, "Who am I to steal her joy, it's a Cat Toy! Don't @ me #OlympiasWorld."

Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed Olympia back in 2017 and has previously opened up about expanding her family following her retirement from tennis.

In an essay for the September 2022 issue of Vogue -- of which she graces the cover alongside Olympia -- the professional athlete shared that the couple "have been trying" for baby no. 2.

Serena explained her decision to "move on from playing tennis" sometime after the U.S. Open in the essay and stressed that she didn’t want to be pregnant while she was still on the court.

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family," she explained. "I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

"Don't get me wrong: I love being a woman, and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia. I was one of those annoying women who adored being pregnant and was working until the day I had to report to the hospital -- although things got super complicated on the other side," she referenced her pulmonary embolism after her emergency C-section.