Mila Kunis Shares 8-Year-Old Daughter's Request For Her Birthday Party

Getty

"When you give an 8-year-old options -- don't do that!"

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's daughter Wyatt called all the shots for her eighth birthday party.

During an appearance "The Late Late Show with James Corden" this week, the "Luckiest Girl Alive" star revealed just how demanding an eight-year-old can be when it comes to party planning.

"She wanted a luau birthday pool party theme -- cause we live in L.A. and the weather is always nice -- and then she wanted a geode cake," Mila told host James Corden of Wyatt's birthday party on Oct. 1. "No, first it was a pineapple -- but then when you give an 8-year-old options -- don't do that -- it turned into a geode teal cake."

The 39-year-old actress also revealed a rather ingenious idea for a children's birthday party which she "highly" encourages.

"My girlfriend threw her daughter one of those escape room parties, except she threw all the kids in the escape room and the parents got to watch them try to escape," she laughed. "I highly recommend it. Throw your kids into an escape room and if an apocalypse happens, they're the first to go. They have no idea what they are doing."

Later in the interview, Kunis also opened up about the moment she found out she was named one of Time's Most Influential people of 2022. She was recognized for raising an upwards of $34 million for humanitarian aid amid Ukraine's crisis with Russia.

Dear Time magazine,

I already lose every argument I have with my wife. You just had to do this didn’t you? https://t.co/cfJBANkNV9 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) May 23, 2022 @aplusk

"It was weird because I didn't know it was happening," she explained. "I had no clue because I don't have social media. … I was like, 'Babe, can you go look on the Twitter and see what people are talking about?' He went and looked, and I was like, 'I did it.' I was like, 'Look at me, I'm awesome.'"

Ashton then hilariously took to Twitter to respond to his accolade at the time. He joked, "Dear Time magazine, I already lose every argument I have with my wife. You just had to do this didn't you?"

Mila laughed and confirmed that the "Two and a Half Men" alum does lose every argument in their relationship.