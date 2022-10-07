Eva Mendes Makes It Clear She 'Never Quit Acting'

Getty

She also speaks out against the "stereotypical roles" being offered to her.

Eva Mendes is setting the record straight about her acting career.

The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to address reports Mendes said goodbye to her Hollywood career after last appearing on the big screen 10 years ago.

"I never quit acting," the "Hitch" actress began her caption alongside a short video featuring various different news headlines about her departure from the business. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would."

In addition to sharing her desire to spend more time with her kids, she also spoke out against the types of parts being pitched to her.

"Also, I was not excited about the stereotypical roles being offered to me at the time," she continued. "Especially after working on the film LOST RIVER- that was a dream project. That's a tough act to follow."

"Whats the point of this post?" she then asked. "To shift that narrative. I never quit."

Though Mendes said she hasn't "quit" Hollywood, the "2 Fast 2 Furious" star sat down with Variety back in September and admitted she didn’t miss the acting scene since her departure a decade ago.

"I don't really miss it," she admitted. "I got tired fighting for the good roles. There just was a point where I thought, 'I'm going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,' but it just didn't feel worth it to me."

Following her acting break, she and longtime partner Ryan Gosling share two children: Esmeralda, 7, and Amanda, 6.

"I thought, 'Oh, this is what I'm supposed to do right now,'" Mendes said of raising their daughters.