Chicago and Psalm Sing Dad Kanye West's Song 'True Love' About Custody Battle With Kim Kardashian

The track includes references about the estranged couple's four kids as well as details West's grievances about their co-parenting relationship.

Chicago and Psalm West are their dad Kanye West's two biggest fans.

Mom Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet clip of Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, singing their father's track with late rapper XXXTENTACION "True Love" while in the car.

While performing their rendition of their father's song, Chicago corrects her brother when he accidentally messes up the lyrics.

"It's not, 'Don't make me complicated,'" she told Psalm. "It's, 'True love / shouldn't be this complicated."

The track that’s featured on Donda 2, includes references about the former couple's four kids and Chicago by name as well as details West's grievances about their co-parenting relationship. The lyrics read, "I only see three kids, who watchin' Chicago? / And you know all the nannies they're Danny Nesbrasco," though Chicago and Psalm do not perform these parts in the video.

The SKIMS founder captioned the clip, "OMG they are just sooooo cute. I had to share!"

"They are the cutest ever," sister Khloe Kardashian agreed in the comments.

In addition to Chicago and Psalm, Kim and Kanye share North, 9, and Saint, 6. Kim and Kanye married in 2014. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021, she was declared legally single in March 2022.

This isn't the first time the 41-year-old reality personality has proudly showed off her children's musical chops.

Back in August, Kardashian shared a clip of her singing along to Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor" with her daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick to Instagram.

In the hilarious interaction, Kim could be seen mouthing the words to the Grammy Award winner's hit single while wearing a devil filter. "Sing it girls!" Kim said as North began to sing her heart out.

When she realized just how much Kardashian caught on video, North switched her tune. "Mom!" she exclaimed. "Mom, mom please delete that! Mom!"

Some eagle-eyed viewers were concerned Kim was driving during the video, with one writing: "Don't drive and snap folks."