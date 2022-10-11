Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Pose in Lingerie for Italian Intimates Campaign

Getty

"Together…we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter"

Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum celebrated their relationship while partnering with Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi.

"A story of self-confidence, joy of life and love between a mother and a daughter. Together @heidiklum and @leniklum celebrate The Art of Italian Lingerie," the intimate brand described the partnership on Instagram.

Klum, 49 and Leni could be seen posing alongside each other in two matching black and white lingerie sets. In addition to the stunning photos, the campaign video featured the pair playfully dancing to classical Italian opera in their intimate pieces.

"Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel," Klum captioned her post on Instagram.

Leni gushed in her own post, "You will love their Lingerie as much as we do!"

This isn’t the first time Heidi and Leni have collaborated on a project. Back in December 2020, Leni made her modeling debut alongside her mother for the cover of Vogue Germany.

"So excited for my first cover!!" Leni captioned the photo at the time. "I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum."

The budding model’s Vogue debut came less than a week after Klum revealed that she's finally ready to let her, at the time, 16-year-old daughter step into the modeling world.

"Obviously, as a mother, [I want my] child to do what she wants to do," the former "Project Runway" host said in an interview with People Magazine. "The industry is great and I love it and I've been in it for over 20 years but it's also, it's a lot of traveling, it's different. You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman, you have to be very strong."