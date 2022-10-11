Meghan Markle Reveals Prince Harry Found Her a Therapist At Her 'Worst Point'

Getty

"I was going, 'I need help,'" she said of calling a therapist. "And she could hear the dire state that I was in."

Meghan Markle is opening up about mental health and how pejorative labels are especially damaging to women.

On Tuesday's episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, titled "Decoding the Crazy," the Duchess of Sussex examined how women -- including herself -- have been known to be labeled "hysterical" or "crazy" because of having emotions.

"Raise your hand if you've ever been called crazy or hysterical, or what about nuts, insane, out of your mind, completely irrational," Meghan began, who spoke with Constance Wu, Jenny Slate and Deepika Padukone during the episode.

"Okay, you get the point. Now, if we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see just how many of us have our hands up? By the way, me too," she added, not revealing the alleged instances in which she was labeled as such.

The mother of two pointed out "how prevalent these labels are in our culture," before presenting examples from pop culture, including sitcoms, "How I Met Your Mother" and "Scrubs."

"The use of these labels has been drilled into us from movies and TV, from friends and family, and even from random strangers," Meghan said. "The fact is, no one wants this label."

The former actress went on to note the origin of the word "hysterical."

"The word hysterical comes from hysteria, which is -- wait for it -- the Greek word for ‘womb,'" she explained. "Plato himself was actually amongst the Greek philosophers, who believed that the womb would travel around the body adding pressure to other organs, which would then lead to erratic and unreliable behavior."

She added how the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), which is used to diagnose mental health disorders, included "hysteria" as a "mental diagnosis until 1980."

Meanwhile, Meghan -- who shares 3-year-old son Archie and 16-month-old daughter Lilibet with husband Prince Harry -- opened up about her own struggles with mental health, revealing that when she was at her lowest, Prince Harry found a therapist for her.

"I remember at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that my husband had found, a referral for me to call, and I called this woman, she didn't even know I was calling her, and she was checking out at the grocery store," she recalled. "I could hear the little beeps [of the checkout], and I was introducing myself, and I could literally hear her going, 'Wait, sorry, who is this?'

"I was going, 'I need help,'" she added. "And she could hear the dire state that I was in. I think it’s for all of us to be honest about what it is you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that."

At another point in the episode, Megan said that "calling someone 'crazy' or ‘hysterical’ completely dismisses their experience and minimizes what they're feeling," and can ultimately lead to more severe consequences.

"It keeps going to the point where anyone who's been labeled it enough times can be gas-lit into thinking that they're actually unwell or sometimes worse, to the point where real issues of all kinds get ignored," she explained. "Well, that's not happening today."

The podcast host went on to note that the word "crazy" is "thrown around so casually," and highlighted the "damage it's wrought on society and women, frankly everywhere."

"From relationships to families being shattered, reputations destroyed and careers ruined," Meghan explained, adding that the "stigma surrounding the word" has a "silencing effect" that can affect women "who are experiencing real mental health issues."