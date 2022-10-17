Jennifer Aydin Appears to Throw Drink at Joe Gorga During Bravocon in Fan Video

Getty

The fan claimed Joe called Jennifer a "thirsty motherf--ker" which prompted her to call him "popeye"

Jennifer Aydin is on Teresa Guidice's side, per witnesses at Bravcon.

In a video caught by a fan at convention in New York City, Aydin seemingly threw a drink in Joe Gorga's face following an interview where he claimed he did not regret skipping his sister Teresa's wedding due to their sibling feud.

The fan alleged that Joe had called Jennifer a "thirsty motherf--ker" which prompted her to call him "popeye" and throw a clear drink at her "Real Housewives of New Jersey" co-star. Following the apparent drink toss, two security guards moved to split up the altercation and Aydin seemed to throw her empty plastic cup at Gorga.

During the commotion, the pair could be heard telling each other to "shut the f--k up,"

across the room, the fan claimed.

Just a day before, Aydin had opened up about her thoughts on Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga opting out on Teresa's wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"I understand that the reasoning they didn't wanna go to the wedding was very superficial and not matter of fact at all," she said in an interview with Us Weekly.

"I think he'll regret it," Jennifer stated. "Just 'cause you don't regret something now doesn't mean that one day you won't regret it. So things may be still hot for him, and it is still very raw."

The reality star doubled down on her theory and said that watching season 13 of RHONJ may change his mind about their relationship.

"Plus, the season hasn't even aired yet, so we are going to relive all these moments over again," she explained. "In addition to that, [we’ll] see what people said about us in confessionals — which could always be very hurtful. So [it] kind of like builds up the feelings all over again. So I don't think that he'll regret it maybe anytime soon, but I do feel that one day he will regret it."

However, Joe felt the opposite and revealed that he had no feelings of regret. "I made a decision, and I don’t regret anything I do," he told the publication.

Instead, the real estate developer stated that he would only feel regret if he was his sister, "I would regret it if that was me and everything's reversed. I'd be kicking myself in the ass every day," he said.

Teresa and Joe have had a rocky relationship throughout the years, and things came to a head when Melissa and Joe decided not to attend her big day.