Anthony Rapp Speaks Out After Jury Finds Kevin Spacey 'Not Liable' in Sexual Misconduct Suit

"Anthony told his truth," Rapp's attorney told reporters after the trial. "We respect the jury's verdict, but it doesn't change his truth."

Following his loss in court on Thursday, Anthony Rapp released a statement suggesting it was never just about winning or losing this case.

After a two-week trial in the $20 million case brought against Kevin Spacey, the jury reportedly took less than an hour to deliberate and return a verdict, per TMZ.

The "Star Trek" Discovery" actor brought the case in 2020. Rapp alleged that when he was 14 years old in 1986, Spacey, then 26, made an unwanted sexual advance toward him at his home. Spacey denied the allegations, saying Rapp made up the story because he was jealous of Spacey's success.

The jury came back and found Spacey "not liable for damages." Afterward, the New York judge dismissed the case. "We are very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations," said one of Spacey's attorneys, Jennifer Keller, per CNN.

Rapp's claim of assault was dismissed by the judge before the trial began, and the claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress was dismissed before jury deliberations, leaving them only to consider a charge of battery, which they rejected.

After thanking the jury for their service in his statement, Rapp wrote, "Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the large movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence." Rapp's allegations first emerged as part of the #MeToo movement that first swept through Hollywood in 2017.

"I pledge to keep on advocating for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world that is free from sexual violence of any kind," Rapp's statement continued. "I sincerely hope that survivors continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability."