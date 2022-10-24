Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Hollywood Mourns

Getty

"He provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

Leslie Jordan has died at age 67.

The actor and comedian died after crashing his car into the side of a building, TMZ reported. Law enforcement sources told the outlet they suspect Jordan had been suffering from a medical emergency which caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

News of the "American Horror Story" alum's passing was confirmed by his agent David Shaul who released a statement to Variety.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," Shaul paid tribute to the late actor. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Jordan was most known for his work on popular TV shows like "Will & Grace," "Hearts Afire," "The Cool Kids," "Call Me Kat" and "American Horror Story." During the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor became a social media sensation for his uplifting silly videos and earned 5.8 million followers on Instagram.

Following the news, Hollywood and beyond mourned the passing of the entertainment legend on social media.

Demi Lovato honored Jordan with a series of photos on her Instagram Story,

"Your smile and personality lit up the room when I met you. I'm so glad we remained friends after meeting not long ago… we had more plans but our time was cut short," Lovato said. "You will be so dearly missed by so many. I'm so honored to call you friend. I love you sweet angel."

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022 @GeorgeTakei

I just heard about Leslie Jordan. This is unbelievably tragic. He was such a light. Sending love to his family and friends. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 24, 2022 @TheEllenShow

