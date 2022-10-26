British Radio Host Dies On Air

Gen X Radio

Tim Gough, a beloved British radio broadcaster, died Monday during his show. He was 55.

It is believed he died from a heart attack while broadcasting his show GenX Radio Suffolk.

"Tim was doing what he loved" when he died on air, the station said in a press release. "The entire GenX Radio family are shocked and devastated beyond words."

"Tim was a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his daily show," GenX Radio said. "He is a very sad loss to radio and the county of Suffolk."

"Tim has been on the radio since the 80s and had come out of radio retirement to fully involve himself in our project from the beginning, to bring local commercial radio back to his beloved Suffolk and was hugely excited for our DAB launch at the end of the month," James Hazell, Managing Director of GenX Radio Suffolk said.

"To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heart broken by the news," Hazell said. "I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time."

Per The Guardian, Gough started his career in 1986 at Radio Orwell. He came out of retirement to host GenX Radio Suffolk's morning show.