Katy Perry's Mid-Concert Eye Twitch Has the Internet Talking

A TikTok video of the moment swiftly went viral

Katy Perry had a slight glitch on stage recently and it, of course, has the internet talking.

While performing at her Las Vegas "Play" residency, the "Firework" singer appeared to have a severe twitch in her right eye that prevented her from keeping her eyelid open.

When the apparent twitching refused to stop, she pressed a finger against her temple to prevent her eyelid from drooping. Perry held her eyes wide open for a few seconds before proceeding with the show as if nothing happened. She asked fans to make some noise for her band and continued her performance.

A video of the incident went viral and left many fans concerned.

While some fans made jokes about the singer potentially being a robot, many were simply in awe of her professionalism by just keeping the show going.

Amid the viral video moment, the 13-time Grammy Award nominee celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday with her Orlando Bloom, and their daughter, Daisy Dove, 2.

“every time i blow a candle out i always wish for you. 38 and grateful," the "California Gurls" artist captioned a photo of her family holding hands on Instagram.

Bloom also took to his own Instagram to pay tribute to Perry.