Zoe Saldana Says Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized for Her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Experience

Getty

Zoe Saldaña says Jerry Bruckheimer apologized to her for the experience she had shooting "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl."

The actress says she was new to how massive blockbuster film sets worked when she joined the Disney franchise back in 2003 and it was quite the culture shock.

"It was my first exposure to a major Hollywood mega movie, where there were just so many actors and so many producers and so many crew members," Saldaña said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We were shooting in different locations, and the environments were not that agreeable, sometimes, to our shoot days. I was very young, and it was just a little too big for me, and the pace of it was a little too fast."

Zoe said the experience kept her from returning to the Pirates franchise. "I walked away not really having a good experience from it overall. I felt like I was lost in the trenches of it a great deal, and I just didn't feel like that was okay," she explained.

The actress did eventually get some closure from producer Jerry Bruckheimer who apologized for her less than ideal time on set.

"Years later, I was able to meet with Jerry Bruckheimer, who apologized that I had that experience cause he really wants everyone to have a good experience on his projects," she continued. "That really moved me — the fact that he remembered that I had mentioned that during press, I guess, or an engagement I had done years before and that he felt compelled to bring it up and to take accountability."

"To feel seen and heard as an artist, throughout the years, or even just as a person, means so much," Saldaña concluded.