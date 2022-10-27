Khloe Kardashian and Kelly Clarkson Bond Over Learning to 'Un-Love' Their Exes

NBC

Khloe also opened up about how her surrogacy journey was different from sister Kim's.

Khloe Kardashian and Kelly Clarkson had a bonding moment on the latter's show, as the pair commiserated over their sometimes messy love lives.

As Kelly brought up how Khloe talked about learning to "un-love" Tristan Thompson on "The Kardashians," she joked, "How'd you do that? Asking for a friend. Just if you have any paper or a pen?"

While Khloe has had brutal breakups with both ex-husband Lamar Odom and Tristan -- who both cheated on her -- Clarkson recently settled her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two kids, earlier this year.

"It's hard. I think it's the most ridiculous thing sometimes when something doesn't work out and you're in a relationship and you're so deeply in love — and people are like 'Oh yeah, why can't you [move on]," Clarkson continued. "I'm like, I think I might always love that person, I don't know if it goes away."

"No, I don't think it goes away," Khloe told her. "Like, my ex-husband, I genuinely still love and I want the best for him. I'm rooting for him. We all, I think, just change or evolve, or you know sometimes that it's just not a right fit for you. And when I said I'm learning how to un-love Tristan, I think people are like, 'Okay, so move on.' "It's not that easy."

Making it all the more difficult to move on are the habits people build as a couple, said Khloe.

"So learning to just reprogram myself, even though if someone did something bad to me, it doesn't mean there's a wall and I've built it up," she continued. "I know this isn't the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move one. But it doesn't happen overnight."

Elsewhere in the interview, the pair also spoke about their children -- where Khloe made it clear she's happy with just True and her baby boy, born in August via surrogate.

"I'm one of both and I think I'm good, shop is closed," she said, as Kelly asked if she was "done" having kids. "Yes, one of each. It's exciting."

"I did surrogacy ... it's amazing. I had reasons why I couldn't carry my second and it's such a blessing we had this," she continued, before she praised sister Kim Kardashian -- who had her two youngest kids via surrogate as well -- for opening her eyes to the process.

"If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable. I wouldn't have known as much. I'm so grateful for how open she's always been about her journey," she continued. "Mine was very different from hers. I think she was more ... it was more comfortable for her. For me, I'm such a control freak. You're a stranger and I have to trust you? I love my surrogate, she was amazing, but I'm still like I need you next to me all the time."

Clarkson also tried to get a hint out of Khloe about her son's name, but Kardashian didn't give In.