Kelly Ripa Says 'I Do' to Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hairdo For Halloween

Kelly Ripa is tapping into her New Jersey roots with this Halloween transformation.

The 52-year-old daytime television veteran joined "Say Yes to the Dress" host Randy Fenoli to turn into "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice on her wedding day.

In a clip shared to Instagram, Fenoli helped Ripa as Giudice "say I do to the do" as he helped her get fitted with a towering updo to completely transform into the reality star on her wedding day.

Ripa, who is a New Jersey native, was fitted in a replica of Giudice's strapless white wedding dress, sparkly tiara and sheer elbow length gloves.

People Magazine also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the hilarious "Say Yes to the Dress" parody segment.

Fenoli snapped a photo of Ripa in her complete getup and revealed her costume to her, "Every girl that I went to high school with at prom," Kelly deadpanned.

She added, "This is every girl that I went to high school with's prom look – including myself!"

Teresa and her now husband Luis Ruelas wed on August 6 at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, before heading to Europe for their romantic and apparently very steamy honeymoon.