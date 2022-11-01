Kelly Ripa Says 'I Do' to Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hairdo For Halloween

"This is every girl that I went to high school with's prom look – including myself!"
Kelly Ripa is tapping into her New Jersey roots with this Halloween transformation.
The 52-year-old daytime television veteran joined "Say Yes to the Dress" host Randy Fenoli to turn into "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice on her wedding day.
In a clip shared to Instagram, Fenoli helped Ripa as Giudice "say I do to the do" as he helped her get fitted with a towering updo to completely transform into the reality star on her wedding day.
Ripa, who is a New Jersey native, was fitted in a replica of Giudice's strapless white wedding dress, sparkly tiara and sheer elbow length gloves.
People Magazine also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the hilarious "Say Yes to the Dress" parody segment.
Fenoli snapped a photo of Ripa in her complete getup and revealed her costume to her, "Every girl that I went to high school with at prom," Kelly deadpanned.
Teresa and her now husband Luis Ruelas wed on August 6 at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, before heading to Europe for their romantic and apparently very steamy honeymoon.
The wedding was filmed for the Bravo reality show, and is expected to air as a special in 2023 following the conclusion of "RHONJ" Season 14.