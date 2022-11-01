Was Kourtney Copying Kylie's Bride of Frankenstein Costume? Poosh Founder Explains

Instagram

Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to let fans know what really happened

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner clearly think alike.

This past Halloween the two sisters both wore Bride of Frankenstein costumes to celebrate the spooky holiday -- but it was not coordinated!

Though Kourtney and Kylie had different interpretations of the classic horror icon, the 43-year-old Poosh founder admitted that the coincidental costume crossover was due to lack of communication.

Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Oct 31 to address the mix-up after fans began to speculate if the two had planned to be the same character for Halloween.

"When you and your sisters don't discuss consumes [sic] in advance @kyliejenner," Kourtney explained alongside a clip of herself becoming the Bride of Frankenstein. Thankfully, the sisters chose to wear their costumes on different days and didn't cause further confusion.

Kylie shared her interpretation of the Bride of Frankenstein in a series of epic photos on her personal Instagram page.

The Bride of Frankenstein was one of many looks Jenner chose to don this Halloween. Kylie also shared elaborate photoshoots of her other costumes such as Elvira, a space girl and an alien born on "Planet Kylie."

On actual Halloween day, the reality star wore coordinating angel costumes with Travis Scott and their children Stormi, 4, and their son (formerly known as Wolf), 8 months.

Kourtney also shared multiple costume looks, one of which included dressing up as the Bride of Chucky with her husband Travis Barker.

Barker was dressed as the iconic possessed doll Chucky and the two posed for a photo seemingly taken inside Kim Kardashian's home.