Mariah Carey Declares It's Already Time for Christmas with Highly Produced Video

Ready or not...the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer says it's "MariahSZN"

It's November 1 -- and the Queen of Christmas has arrived.

As the clock struck midnight on Halloween on the East Coast, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer Mariah Carey shared a video on social media to kick off the holiday season, or, as she calls it, "MariahSZN."

In the fun clip Carey can first be seen in Halloween mode, rocking a black, body-hugging jumpsuit, black leather tie-up thigh-high boots, black hair and black witch's hat as she rides an exercise bike. The pop diva is surrounded by pumpkins and trees -- and the footage is in black and white.

She then cackled like a witch, before a calendar appeared on the screen, showing the date as November 1. At the same time, the video -- and Carey -- transitioned into holiday mode. The background was full of holiday decorations, the Grammy winner's outfit turned into a red Santa jumpsuit, and the workout bike became a reindeer.

Carey then can be heard singing, "It's time," ending on her famous whistle note. She cheered and "All I Want For Christmas Is You" started playing.

"IT'S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️#MariahSZN," she captioned the clip, above.

Following her tradition, Carey posted a similar video last year, declaring the end of Halloween at midnight on November 1. Carey did the same in 2020 and in 2019, she dropped a 25th-anniversary version of her "All I Want for Christmas Is You" music video.

The holiday track -- which is one of the best-selling Christmas songs of all time -- first hit the charts in 1994. However, it took the single 25 years before it reached its place at number one on Billboard's Hot 100 list in 2019.

In December 2020, Carey broke records on Spotify for the song, with the highest single-day streams on December 25 with 17.223 million listens.