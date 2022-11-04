Ashley Graham is Embracing Her Postpartum Tummy 10 Months After Welcoming Twins

Getty

"You look very different from what I'm [used] to. But I do appreciate you."

Ashley Graham is embracing her postpartum body.

The 35-year-old cover girl took to Instagram to share a snap of her stomach with the caption, "Hi new tummy. You look very different from what I'm [used] to. But I do appreciate you."

Graham welcomed her twin boys Malachi and Roman earlier this year in January with her husband Justin Ervin. The couple also share their 2-year-old son Issac Menelik Giovanni.

This isn't the first time the model has been candid about her postpartum body with her followers.

"Posting this video for all the mamas who haven't and may never 'bounce back' and for anyone who needs to be reminded that your body is beautiful in its realest form," she captioned a video of herself dancing in underwear on Instagram in July.

Graham continued, "This is my strong, five-month-postpartum-been-pregnant-for-two-years body. as it is. in hopes to further normalize ALL bodies in every and any stage of life."

Back in April 2021, the former "America's Next Top Model" judge told PEOPLE that she had been learning to let go control over her body.

"I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, 'Oh, if you breastfeed you're going to lose all the weight,'" Graham said at the time.

Ashley continued, "And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same. So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven't felt the same."

She later told the publication in April of this year that she "didn't realize how ugly and hard postpartum life" would be while she is learning patience within the "loud organized chaos" of raising three kids.