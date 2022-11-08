Britney Spears Weighs in After Millie Bobby Brown Talks Biopic of Her Life: 'Dude I'm Not Dead'

Getty/Instagram

"I don't know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only," Brown told Drew Barrymore.

Can you picture a biopic of Britney Spears' life with Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role? So can the 18-year-old "Stranger Things" star. But not so fast!

The topic came up during Brown's appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Monday, where she revealed that she's been swirling around the idea of portraying a real person in an upcoming project.

"I think for me, [it] would be Britney Spears," Brown told the talk show host, saying that the pop superstar's story "resonates with me."

"Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger," Brown said.

"I see the scramble for words [in those interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

However, there might just be one hurdle standing between her and realizing this dream, and that's the "Stronger" singer herself.

As part of a longer post to her Instagram on Tuesday, Spears appeared to address the biopic talk while in a larger rant about her family.

While laughing that "I know I've posted too much this week on Instagram," Spears also dropped in acknowledgement of the chatter, writing, "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life."

She quickly followed up by adding, "Dude I'm not dead!!!"

Of course, there have been plenty of movies about people's lives that have come out before they were dead, so never say never!

In fact, Spears has hinted several times that she's working on her own memoirs, to presumably be published while she's still alive. Maybe that could be the basis for a biopic starring Millie Bobby Brown.