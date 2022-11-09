Why Jennifer Aniston Doesn't Have 'Any Interest' In Marrying Again

Zoey Grossman for Allure

She also reveals how she renovated Justin Theroux's office after they split -- and why he exclaimed, "What the f--- did you do?" after seeing it!

Jennifer Aniston's marriages have always invited a heightened level of tabloid scrutiny, so it comes as no surprise that she's not really looking to say "I do" in the future.

"Never say never, but I don't have any interest," she revealed in a new Allure cover story, when asked if she would marry again.

"I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support,'" she continued. "It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015-2017. Since then, she's kept a pretty low profile when it comes to her love life and, behind the scenes, has apparently been doing a lot of self-care.

"I feel like I'm coming through a period that was challenging and coming back into the light. I have had to do personal work that was long overdue, parts of me that hadn't healed from the time I was a little kid," she told the publication. "I'm a very independent person ... I've realized you will always be working on stuff. I am a constant work in progress. Thank God. How uninteresting would life be if we all achieved enlightenment and that was it?"

She added that she "didn't want to partner with someone until some of that work was done. It wouldn't be fair" -- saying that she's done that before and "it was terrible."

Aniston has applied that same thought process to the home she used to share with Theroux, which she's renovated to suit her style and needs following their breakup. Showing off Justin's former office to Allure -- a free-standing structure that's mainly windows -- she called it the "Babe Cave."

"You can imagine he likes things black and dark," she said. "I lightened it up, stripped it all. He came over [the other day] and was like, 'What the f--- did you do?' I said, 'I brought the light back in, buddy.'"

In the same interview, Aniston revealed for the first time that she was very serious about having children in the past and even underwent IVF, while also addressing the harmful rumors she and Pitt split because she didn't want kids.