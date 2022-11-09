Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Drops NSFW Music Video For Song 'C---radiction'

YouTube

Like mother, like daughter -- Madonna's daughter Lourdes "Lola" Leon recently entered the music scene, and her new, raunchy music video proves that she's a spawn of the "Queen of Pop."

On Tuesday, Chemical X Records dropped the music video for Lourdes' new song, "C---radiction," a seductive -- and NSFW-titled -- track.

In the clip, the 26-year-old singer -- who performs under the name Lolahol -- can first be seen wearing a white tank top and white boyshorts in a barn. The video then cuts to Lourdes rocking barely-there black lingerie as she sits on a white horse while looking at the camera seductively.

The next scene features the model lying and crawling on top of a wooden table covered with an arrangement of fruit and flowers, before the video cuts to Lourdes wearing a black corset dress as she dances and swings from a rope in what appears to be a wooden barn.

In the following scene, she walks and crawls on the dirt floor of a barn. As the video continues, the video flashes between the various scenes, while also showing a stunning shot of Lourdes holding a butterfly.

The video came a day before the release of Lourdes' debut EP titled "Go" on Wednesday.

"C---radiction" is the second single off of the EP. She dropped her debut single, "Lock&Key," as well as a music video for the song, in August. While "C---radiction" is a soft pop track, "Lock&Key" is a sexy club anthem.

During an interview with actress and longtime family friend Debi Mazar for a Q&A for Interview Magazine in October 2021, Lourdes said she didn't have a "specific" career goal, sharing at the time that she wasn't interested in music.

"I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should. Financially, modeling is a smart decision," she explained. "I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I'm not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects. I don’t know how I feel about acting yet. I think it’s about finding a role that wouldn’t be too far off from who I am already."

"Honestly, actors really annoy me and I can't be around them," she added. "As for music, I can sing. I just don't care about it. Maybe it's too close to home."

It definitely appears that Lourdes has changed her tune -- pun intended -- about her interest in doing music.