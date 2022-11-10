Millie Bobby Brown Says This Costar Is 'Lousy Kisser' During Lie Detector Test

YouTube / Vanity Fair

When asked if he's gotten any "better," she responded, "Not with me, no."

Eleven may have the hots for Mike on "Stranger Things," but Millie Bobby Brown doesn't love locking lips with Finn Wolfhard as much as her character does.

The actress was the latest to get strapped up to Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test, where she was asked a couple questions about her relationship with her Netflix costars. At one point, the interviewer revisited Brown saying "kissing sucks" when talking about her first on-screen smooch on the show -- and asked, "If Finn is just a lousy kisser?"

"He is," she responded, which was deemed the truth by the administrator. When asked, "So he hasn't gotten better?" she added, "Not with me, no." Brown also didn't seem too worried Wolfhard would find out about her opinions after watching this video.

Throughout the full interview, she was also asked if she's Team Jonathan or Team Steve when it comes to Nancy's love life on the series ... how she honestly feels about costar Noah Schnapp's bowl cut on the show ... and whether Sherlock Holmes is a better detective than Hopper.