Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino Pay Tribute to Son Trey on His 30th Birthday

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino are celebrating Trey Smith for hitting the milestone age of 30.

The co-parenting trio took to Instagram to pay tribute to the eldest Smith child. Before his marriage to Jada in 1997, WIll welcomed Trey with his ex-wife Sheree in 1992. In addition to the 30-year-old, the “King Richard” star also shares Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22 with Pinkett-Smith.

The proud father of three took to Instagram to mark the occasion by posting a video montage of his favorite moments with his son.

Set to Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It," the 50-year-old actor captioned the video, "DAMN?! I officially have a THIRTY (30) YEAR OLD!"

Zampino penned her own tribute to her son with a photo collage that included pics of the mother and son throughout the years.

"What can I say, you are the apple of my eye, the joy in my soul, the greatest gift that God has ever given to me," the 54-year-old began her caption. "I am so proud of the man you are - you're talented, smart, funny, insightful, kind and so much more!"

She continued, "I am so proud of the man you are - you're talented, smart, funny, insightful, kind… and so much more! Your light shines so brightly - your gentleness, humility and genuine love for people - all people - is astounding, inspiring, and in divine alignment with The Father himself."

"You are a glimpse of Heaven on Earth & a true reflection of His greatness!" She added. "People are changed & encouraged in your presence - especially ME! I am better because of YOU!"

His stepmother Jada also dedicated a post to Trey on her personal page.

Accompanied by a photo of the birthday boy she wrote, "I can't believe you are 30 and what a stellar 30 you are✨. My greatest wish for you is that the wings upon your heart continue to help you soar to the heights within your spirit that you are always reaching for."

The "Red Table Talk" host continued, "It's been a joy to watch you fly higher and higher and become more free and wise as you go. I love and admire you. Thank you for loving me❣️Happy, Happy 30th Birthday 😘."

"Congratulations @shereezampino and @willsmith —ya'll done good," Jada concluded to which Sheree commented, "Correction… 'WE' done good! I love you J! ❤️ #BestBonusMomEver."