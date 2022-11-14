Melissa Joan Hart 'Totally Confused' About Random Rumors She Has 'Beef' With Lena Dunham

Getty

Here's why some thought there was a feud going down between the two.

Melissa Joan Hart is putting any rumors of a feud with Lena Dunham to bed.

The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" alum took to Instagram to address a blind item posted to celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, which suggested she and Dunham have been long time "frenemies."

Hart denied the rumors and expressed her confusion about the hearsay, while sharing the initial Item, over the weekend.

"We have no 'beef,' and as far as I remember we haven't even had the pleasure of meeting let alone having enough of a relationship to warrant any time to discuss drag queens," the 48-year-old actress explained.

"I'm a fan of Lena's work and all that she does to support females in our industry and hope to share a latte someda," she continued.

The "Melissa & Joey" star concluded her post, "Don't let them get you with flashy links as they pretend to give you hot gossip that doesn't exist. I'm a fan of Lena's work and all that she does to support females in our industry and hope to share a latte someday. Please be careful not to get caught up in the hateful rhetoric of these sites that promote division and spew crap to make a profit."

Melissa accompanied her PSA with a screenshot of a blind items, including one which referred to her as "Sabrina the Teenage ****."

The gossip started when one anonymous tipster claimed to have witnessed Angelica Huston slamming Dunham at a party, after Huston worked on a Lifetime movie directed by Hart.

Another person also wrote in to "confirm that MJH has it out for" Dunham, saying the two have been "frenemies for a long time." The person who submitted the tip also claimed Dunham's dad was friends with the creator of "Clarissa Explains It All."

"The dinner party fight about child drag queens was just one piece of the puzzle," they continued. "Melissa has a knack for alienating people in her life - they disappear like magic. Her views are controversial (and chaotic) and she gets really argumentative about them. I didn’t see the Instagram story but it's common knowledge in both of their circles that they’ve been beefing for a while."