Jana Kramer Claims Chris Evans Ghosted Her After 'Embarrassing' Bathroom Incident

Getty

"The last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom"

Jana Kramer is opening up about the dating fail that apparently blew her shot with Chris Evans.

In an episode of her "Whine Down" podcast, the 38-year-old "One Tree Hill" alum revealed that she and the "Captain America" star went on "a few dates" 10 years ago before she claims an embarrassing bathroom incident derailed any romance.

"To this day I'm actually sort of mortified…this is so embarrassing," Kramer confessed.

The podcast host revealed that Evans invited her for a "sleepover" when his friends from Boston were visiting his California home.

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify episode.

"And so I had asparagus for dinner that night so I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me," she recalled. "And so that's the last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again," she said, adding, "I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house."

Kramer said she and Evans "didn't hook up that night" and revealed she had gone to bed before the 41-year-old actor. Though things between the two never escalated very far, she called Evans a "great kisser" and "super sexy."

However, the "mortifying" incident didn't stop her from sliding into Evans' DMs after hearing that he was on the hunt for love last year. Kramer refrained from revealing whether or not Chris responded to her message.

Evans has most recently been linked to Alba Baptista, the two have been in a serious relationship for over a year, per PEOPLE.

In April 2021, Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Caussin following a few cheating scandals he admitted to. The two finalized their divorce a few months later in June 2021. They share daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3.