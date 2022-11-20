Carey Hart's 'Juicy Booty' Causes AMA Night Wardrobe Malfunction

Instagram

P!nk put her husband's butt on blast before the red carpet.

P!nk's husband got back!

Moments before the singer, husband Carey Hart and their two children Jameson and Willow made their way to the red carpet for the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night, Hart suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction.

And P!nk, ever the loving wife, exposed it on Instagram for all her fans to see.

Shortly before the foursome showed up looking dapper as hell on the arrivals line, P!nk shared a video to her page captioned, "Headed out !!!! Lets do this!!!!! AMA’s ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" In the clip, she looks straight into camera while all glammed up and tells her fans, "I've been telling you guys that Mr. Hart has a juicy booty."

She then turns her phone onto her two kids, asking them what just happened. "He ripped his pants!" she then exclaimed. Someone in the room -- who appears to be stitching up the pants in question -- then adds, "His whole bum just busted through the back of his trousers, screaming!"

As she checks in on her husband to "see how he's doing," she once again asks what happened. "Nothing ... the ass blew out of my pants!" The video ends with P!nk simply exclaiming, "Booty!" before turning off the camera.

Looks like they got them stitched up pretty quickly, as moments later the four appeared on the red carpet looking picture perfect.

P!nk will be performing twice during the show, once in a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John and again to sing her new single, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again."