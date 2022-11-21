'Supernatural' Star Nicki Aycox Dead At 47

Getty

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on "Supernatural," has passed away at age 47.

Aycox's sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, announced the news on Facebook last Thursday. Her tribute included photos of Aycox throughout her life and relationship with husband Matt Raab.

"My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side," she wrote. "Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her."

The cause of the CW star's death is unknown, but Aycox revealed in March 2021 she had been diagnosed with leukemia.

She announced several weeks later she was cancer free, but in December 2021 shared, "I have more leukemia cells than I started with." She continued to post updates about her battle through March 2022, sharing that she was undergoing chemotherapy again at the time.

"Supernatural" creator Eric Kripe shared a tribute to Aycox on Twitter after hearing the news, writing, "Gutted to hear the great # NickiAycox, our first # egMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like 'lackluster' legendary."

Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary. #RIP #SPN #SPNFamily @JensenAckles @jarpad pic.twitter.com/2xBK9rxs31 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 20, 2022 @therealKripke