Julia Fox Claims She Dated Kanye West So He Would Leave Kim Kardashian Alone

"I was like, 'Oh my God, maybe I can get him off Kim's case'"

Julia Fox is trying to set the record straight about her relationship with Kanye West.

In the wake of the rapper's recent anti-Semitic comments, the 32-year-old model took to TikTok to address her short-lived romance with the 45-year-old Yeezy founder after a fan asked why she entertained "a famously violent misogynist and anti-Semite."

The "Uncut Gems" star opened up about her intentions behind her whirlwind relationship with the "Donda" rapper and claimed she caught the attention of West in order to keep him from bothering his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The couple were first linked in January 2022 after meeting at a New Year’s Eve party and dated for around six weeks.

"I was just going to write about it in my book, and have y'all buy it, but I'll just tell you guys for free. The man was being normal around me," she began.

Fox explained her appreciation for the SKIMS founder, citing her previous business relationship with the Kardashians when they carried her clothing line a decade ago in their retail stores.

"I've always had, you know, a love for Kim especially," she explained, noting her fondness for all three sisters including Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. "The big three…those are my girls."

"By the time me and [Ye] got together, it was like, he hadn't been doing anything out there yet. The only thing he had done was change the name in the song and said, like, 'Come back to me, Kimberly,'" she noted.

After the two met, Fox says Kanye would blow up her phone with text messages she wouldn't respond to. Julia explained she was hesitant to enter into a relationship with West because of her previous experience dating celebrities. "Nothing ever comes of it. They’re kinda boring, they're not what you think they're gonna be," she confessed.

West kept "going and going" with his texts and even told her she had "bad text etiquette" when she would ignore his messages.

She ultimately decided to give the rapper a shot when she came to an interesting revelation.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, Kanye's yelling at me, like, what do I do?' But then I had this thought, and I was like, 'Oh my God, maybe I can get him off Kim's case.' Like, 'Maybe I can distract him and just get him to like me,'" Fox continued. "If anyone can do it, it's me. When I set my mind to something, I do it."

The "No Sudden Move" actress noted that her relationship with West came before his problematic behavior on various social media platforms.

"I will say that, that month that we spent together, he wasn't on Twitter, first of all, he wasn't on any forms of social media," she recalled. "He didn't even talk about his relationship. We only really talked about clothes and, like, weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education."

"It was really beautiful," Fox admitted, noting, "The moment he started tweeting, I was out. I realized pretty quickly that he wasn't going to take my help. I sounded almost as dumb as you guys, saying that I should've done something to stop him from saying… like what?"