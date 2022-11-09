Julia Fox Says Kanye West Relationship Has Affected Her Acting Career, 'Not in a Good Way'

Getty

The "Uncut Gems" star may be more recognizable and well-known than at any point in her career, but she says it has come with "a lot of weird drawbacks."

In some ways, Julia Fox is having a moment since her short romance with Kanye West at the start of the year. Her fashion is turning heads and she's seemingly everywhere in the media.

The high-profile relationship hasn't only netted positive gains for the "Uncut Gems" star, though. In fact, Fox told Emily Ratajkowski on the latest episode of her "High Low with EmRata" podcast that it's having the opposite effect on her acting career.

Her career was on a solid trajectory after she was nominated for Breakthrough Actor at the 2019 Gotham Awards for "Uncut Gems," but she says things have slowed down this year, and she can pinpoint when that changed.

"After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way," she told Ratajkowski. "I'm not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There's been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety."

Fox's relationship with West coincided with his highly-publicized divorce from Kim Kardashian, so barely a day would go by that one or all of them would dominate media headlines. Fox believes some in the industry see her as a "tabloid type of person," or a "liability."

Nevertheless, she is persisting and taking advantage of different opportunities that all this "notoriety" is opening up, saying that she's "so busy."

"I think things come to you at the right time, so that's why I'm really not stressing. I really don't care," she said. "I just have to trust the process."