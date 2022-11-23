Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Celebrates Their Son's 1st Birthday After His Death

Instagram

"I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven"

Melanie Martin is remembering her late fiancé Aaron Carter on their son's 1st birthday.

The 30-year-old Instagram model took to the social media platform to honor the "Crush on You" singer while also celebrating their son Prince.

"Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑," Martin captioned a short montage of the father and son. "Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!"

Martin also shared a photo of Prince's Spider-man-themed birthday cake on her Instagram Story, as they celebrated at Chuck E. Cheese. The red and blue cake was topped with a yellow candle and an edible image of Aaron holding the birthday boy.

Melanie later posted a boomerang of herself releasing Prince's birthday balloons in the sky, which she captioned, "Have to be strong for our son."

In another post on Wednesday, she also shared video of a billboard in Times Square in New York City from his "fans and supporters" which showed the late singer and the adorable 1-year-old boy. (below)

Following the news of Carter's passing, the OnlyFans content creator told Us Weekly about the future plans she had with the "I Want Candy" singer before his death.

"I was really looking forward to getting married and having more children with him," Martin explained. "I feel like we were very close and I was looking forward to spending the holidays with my family again. I am beyond devastated waiting until I can meet my wonderful soulmate again. We never gave up on our love and I feel like we both couldn't live without each other."

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the "Aaron's Party" singer was found dead at his Lancaster, CA home. He was 34.

Melanie and Aaron began their relationship in January 2020, but went their separate ways after she was arrested for felony domestic violence against Carter. The couple eventually reconnected in April of the same year and announced they would be expecting their first child.