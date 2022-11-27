13 Celebrities That Are Super Active And Real On TikTok

Getty

The vibes of these celebrity TikTok accounts are immaculate

TikTok has blown up over the last 2 years, and most celebrities have jumped onto the bandwagon. Most famous people use the app as a promotional platform, making announcements or showing new teasers for their projects. However, there are many celebrities who break that standard and make videos like any other user, showcasing their life, making jokes, and overall having a great time. It’s refreshing, and it makes their accounts definitely worth a follow.

It’s "About Damn Time," you check out Lizzo’s TikTok. The star is so active on the app, she has almost 13 million more followers on TikTok than Instagram. The self-proclaimed "Bopstar'' takes part in dance trends (especially for her songs), she duets videos, and even just makes TikToks showcasing her daily life, crush on Chris Evans, and vegan lifestyle.

Doja Cat is known for her spontaneous behavior, and her TikTok showcases that. She has almost 2 million more followers on TikTok than Instagram, and it’s because of her random, but also comedically raw videos. She’s dueted videos making fun of other creators, posted herself having meltdowns, and even showcasing little things she finds funny. She’s gone on rants about how Twitter users are rude, that she seems weird because she’s always "high," and responding to fans when they ask her opinions on random topics such as "cheese." You never know what to expect on Doja Cat’s TikTok, but it is always a guaranteed good time.

Lil Nas X loves using his TikTok to not only promote his music, but also be a complete internet troll, and his fans love it. The "Old Town Road" singer has 16.5 million more followers on his TikTok than his Instagram. He used his account for fake pregnancy announcements with the "birth" of his "Montero" album and even claimed he was going to jail for a Nike lawsuit, which was just the precursor to his "Industry Baby" prison themed music video. He also commonly collabs with other creators such as Quen Blackwell, and makes videos that joke about his LGBTQIA+ identity.

Older generations know him for his songs such as "Talk Dirty" and "Whatcha Say," but the majority of Gen Z knows him for his TikTok. Jason Derulo has over 36 million more followers on TikTok than Instagram, and he can commonly be spotted at influencer/content houses. He collaborates with influencers making comedic and corny skits, and used to spotlight former partner Jena Frumes.

Possibly one of the most wholesome accounts on TikTok is the page of Kim Kardashian and daughter North West. The account name @kimandnorth has over 8 million followers and 102 million likes, with the adorable bio "Me and my bestie." All the videos showcase popular songs and trends, with Kim and North dancing, lip syncing, or doing some type of skit. There are occasional unboxings or appearances from other family members and friends, but the majority showcase the mother-daughter duo.

The iconic "Riverdale" trio are good friends in real life and have a verified joint account named after their hair colors (@blondebrunetteredhead). The account has over 12.6 million followers, and the actresses can be seen partaking in trends, dancing, lip-syncing, and even making jokes about how the "Riverdale" plot has drastically turned.

It can be argued that TikTok significantly helped Charlie Puth earn his reputation of being a super talented musician and artist. Some of his most popular videos on his account include him stitching videos with random sounds and then stating what pitch or note the noise was in. He also has used the account to showcase his songwriting process, and how he uses random sounds to inspire him, such as a light switch for "Light Switch."

Songwriter Benny Blanco uses his TikTok for two reasons: to point out all the popular songs he has written and to make fun of Charlie Puth. The "East Side" artist commonly stitches videos of Charlie Puth, and then proceeds to mock him or tell him to shut up. Charlie seems unbothered by it though as he continues to make videos and sometimes even comments on Blanco’s post.

If you are a chef on TikTok, beware, because you are at risk of being evaluated and reacted to by the infamous Gordon Ramsey. When not using his account to show off his recipes, he is duetting videos that show other chefs making a dish, and the feedback is usually negative. With over 34 million followers, some creators purposely call out the "Hell's Kitchen" star by tagging him or purposely making a bad dish, and he is more than willing to jump in and tell them all what they are doing wrong.

Certified hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion, treats her TikTok like a miniature YouTube Channel. With over 102.6 million likes, the majority of the "Body" rapper’s videos are a quick montage of her day or weekend while she rapidly narrates in a voice over. She also loves to show off her statement outfits and moments from shows.

TikTok helped JoJo Siwa rebrand herself and become popular with age groups outside her target audience. She has used her account to give room/house tours, show her day to day life, and even talk about her time on "Dance Moms." Most notably, Siwa used TikTok to come out as gay with a video to Lady Gaga’s "Born This Way" in 2021.

Most of Selena’s videos are promotions for her new projects, but the occasional non-PR videos are absolutely adorable. In addition to makeup routines showcasing Gomez’s makeup line, "Rare Beauty," her account gives fans a glimpse into everyday life whether it be traveling or chilling at home. Always having a positive message, one of her most viral TikToks showcases her saying she is not sucking her stomach in while wearing a bathing suit.

Meghan Trainor definitely used her TikTok as her top promotional tool for her new song, "Made You Look," but she uses it for so much more. She has shared funny personal stories, hung out with popular influencer Chris Olsen, and duets fans and viral videos.