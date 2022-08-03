Selena Gomez Promotes Body Positivity in TikTok Video: 'I'm Not Sucking S--- In'

TikTok

"Vaca self," the actress captioned the video of herself in a swimsuit.

Selena Gomez is promoting body positivity and feeling good in one's own skin.

On Wednesday, the "Only Murders in the Building" star shared a TikTok video of herself rocking a colorful one-piece swimsuit while on vacation. In the clip, Selena, 30, can be seen lounging on a boat as she lipsyncs to audio about embracing "real stomachs."

"Suck it in," a woman said in the audio, to which Selena mouthed another woman's words in reply, "I'm not sucking s--- in!"

After the first woman asked "why," Selena gestured toward her stomach as she lipsynced to the other woman's voice, saying, "Real stomachs is coming the f--- back, okay?"

Many fans took to the comments section of the TikTok to praise Selena for sending a positive message through her video.

"BODY POSITIVITY! SO REFRESHING," a fan wrote, while another added, "you're probably the best role model tbh, ily selena 😭."

"You make me feel comfortable in my own skin 🥺," a user commented, and another similarly wrote. "Feeling confident and being comfortable in your own skin is what makes you beautiful. Love this. 🫶🏼."

Meanwhile, Selena previously shared a clip of herself in a black one-piece bathing suit one day prior.

In the TikTok, the singer -- who appeared to be on a boat -- lipsynced to funny audio as she sprayed her face with a face mist, which is seemingly from her beauty brand Rare Beauty.

Selena has been open about mental health and self-love over the years.

Back in April, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer fired back at body shamers. Selena took to her TikTok Stories to slam body shamers and internet trolls who feel the need to comment on her appearance.

In the clip, Selena shared that although she usually tries to limit her fast food intake, there are times when she goes all in.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," she said.

The former Disney star confessed that the amount of fast food she eats doesn't matter since no matter what she does, people on the internet will still find a way to criticize her appearance.

"But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway," Selena said to her followers. "'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"