Dwayne Johnson Buys Every Snickers Bars From 7-Eleven He Used to Shoplift From as a Teen

"I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that's been gnawing at me for decades"

While in his home state of Hawaii over the weekend, the "Black Adam" star took a trip down memory lane to visit a 7-Eleven and bought out the convenience store’s entire stock of Snickers candy bars.

He documented the process and posted a video to Instagram where he explained that he often frequented the exact same 7-Eleven when he was only 14 years old. As a teen, the now 50-year-old actor admitted he would shoplift a candy bar everyday on his way to the gym because he didn’t have the funds to buy one. Now -- 36 years later -- Johnson says he's setting things right by buying the Snickers bars he used to slip into his pockets.

"I was broke as hell," he recalled. "The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me."

Though the pro-wrestler turned blockbuster actor eventually found huge success in his career, he confessed that his actions never stopped weighing on his mind. He wrote on Instagram he "had to 'right the wrong' back home in Hawaii after all these years."

"Thank you so much. I appreciate you," he told the clerk, as he left the candy bars behind. "If somebody looks like they're stealing Snickers, give them these so they don't steal them."

In addition to clearing the shelves of the chocolate peanut nougat candy, the "Jumanji" star also paid for the items of other customers who were in line. Johnson said that picking up the tab was the "least I could do considering all the shit I used to steal from here." He also posed for several selfies with locals and shook the hands of the convenience store employees.

"I've exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left;) so I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11…" Dwayne explained in his caption. "I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had - the right way."