Emily Ratajkowski Says She Recently Weighed 100 Pounds -- 'It Was Really, Really Scary'

Getty

"When I'm really unwell, I lose so much weight."

Emily Ratajkowski revealed she experienced "really scary" weight loss amid a very stressful year.

During an episode of her podcast High Low with EmRata, the 31 year old model spoke with former adult actress Mia Khalifa about how her weight fluctuates based on her current mental state.

"I think trauma lives in the body, that's been my experience," Ratajkowski explained. "When I'm really unwell, I lose so much weight. I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary."

Khalifa echoed the "Blurred Lines" star's sentiments and shared her own journey with weight and mental health. "Every day is an uphill battle. I fluctuate like 40 pounds a year," she shared. "It really depends on my schedule, what I'm doing, if I’m depressed ... I really give myself a lot of slack and I don't beat myself up."

Khalifa added she feels her "heaviest" when she's experiencing emotional turmoil in her life.

"Now I’ve gained weight and it's like, for me, it's a huge game-changer and it's how I know I'm happy," added Ratajkowski.

Ratajkowski's candor about stress and weight loss comes amid her divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The estranged couple share 1-year-old son Bear. In September, the model filed for divorce.

She has most recently been romantically linked to Pete Davidson; the duo made their first public appearance together at a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

The "Gone Girl" star actually shared her thoughts on why women found the "Saturday Night Live" alum attractive during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" back in November 2021, before they were linked.

"He's got the height, obviously women find him very attractive," she pondered, before saying she thinks "only other men" question Davidson's allure, and listed off some of the comedian's characteristics that could explain his appeal.

"Guys are like, 'Wow, what's that guy got?' ... I mean, he seems super charming. He's vulnerable. He's lovely," she explained at the time. "His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! He's great!"