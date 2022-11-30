Katherine Heigl Tears Up Recalling When She First Adopted Her Daughter: 'I Never Saw That Baby'

Getty

The "Firefly Lane" star adopted her first child, Naleigh, with husband Josh Kelley in 2009.

Ahead of the release of Season 2 of her hit Netflix series "Firefly Lane," Katherine Heigl is recalling the challenges of trying to have it all when it comes to work and children.

"They've told us we can have it all. We can have careers and have families and it's all gonna be great, it's all gonna work out," Heigl told the women of "The View" during an appearance this week.

The reality for her was something far different after she and husband Josh Kelley first adopted their first child, Naleigh, back in 2009.

As she explained, "Naleigh came to us at nine months and three days later, I got on a plane and went to work in Atlanta." She found herself terrified while filming "Grey's Anatomy" that she was missing out and what that might mean.

"I never saw that baby," she said. "I was at work with three triplets who were playing my god daughter and I spent more time with them then I did with my new daughter."

She went on to note that while she was working, Naleigh was bonding with Kelley. "I was always afraid that I had missed that opportunity to really bond with her and that she didn't love me," she continued.

As proof that things didn't work out at all that way, Heigi got to watch her appearance from ten years ago on "The View" with toddler Naleigh in the audience. In the clip, Naleigh reached her arms out for mom and finally ran up onto the stage to hug and be with her.

Heigl teared up watching the footage again, with Naleigh again looking on from the audience, explaining that it was in that moment she realized her fears were unfounded.

Heigl is also mother to ten-year-old Adalaide, whom she adopted in 2012, and her biological son with Kelley, Joshua, who was born in 2017.