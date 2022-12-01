Kristina Wagner Pays Tribute to Late Son Harrison on His Birthday Six Months After His Death

Instagram

Kristina Wagner is remembering her son on what would have been his 28th birthday.

Six months after his death, the "General Hospital" alum took to Instagram to share a sweet video tribute to her late son Harrison after he was found dead on June 6. He was 27. In addition to Harrison, the actress shares her son Peter, 32, with her ex-husband and co-star Jack Wagner.

"Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly," she penned an emotional message to Instagram alongside a clip of Harrison dancing on the street. "There's no second chance. There's no see-him-again. There's no nothing. He's not coming back. It's final. But life goes on. How do I spend the rest of my own without Harrison in it?"

The 60-year-old soap actress questioned the difficulties of processing the death of one's child and confessed that the pain of losing her child would "never go away."

"Today is Harrison's birthdate. I had the privilege to know him for 27 incredible years," she reflected. The "Child of Interment" star described Harrison as "larger than life" and noted that "beneath his commanding presence was vulnerability and compassion."

"He understood his own defects and worked hard to turn them around, to strengthen his positive attributes. He was a good listener and stood up for others when they couldn't speak for themselves. He is missed. Happy Birthday, Harrison," Wagner continued.

She also had a message for all parents who are grieving the loss of their children, "May you find peace. Let's stick around and see what's in store for our extraordinary lives," she concluded hopefully.

Kristina also took to Twitter where she shared a photo of the mother-son duo standing side-by-side. "Loving son, Harrison Hale Wagner, Dec 1, 1994-June 6, 2022," she tweeted. "This picture was taken one year ago. It was a happy birthday. I'm so grateful beyond words he was in my life."

Loving son, Harrison Hale Wagner, Dec 1, 1994-June 6, 2022. This picture was taken one year ago. It was a happy birthday. I'm so grateful beyond words he was in my life. #HarrisonHaleWagner pic.twitter.com/sb08MQwzHm — Kristina Wagner (@KristinaWagnr) December 1, 2022 @KristinaWagnr

According to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report, per Us Weekly, Harrison was discovered in a Los Angeles parking lot at the time of his death. He was pronounced dead around 5 a.m. in North Hollywood, California.

Following his passing, Jack and Kristina created a scholarship fund in his name and revealed their son had "lost his battle with addiction."

"The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner," read a statement on the New Life Recovery House website. "Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply."

"We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it," the statement read. "All funds donated to the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund will be used to directly help young men pay their rent or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford their care at New Life House."